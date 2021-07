Prince George celebrated his eighth birthday on July 22, 2021. In honor of his big day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a new photo of their eldest son, as is tradition, on social media. The Instagram post featured a smiling George wearing a blue and orange striped shirt and a pair of dark blue shorts. His mother snapped the pic, and credited herself with such in the caption of the photo, which was uploaded one day before George's actual birthday.