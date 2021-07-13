SweeTarts and Christina Aguilera Ask Fans to Make SweetBeats

Not every celebrity is willing to be vocal about causes they care about. For some, being open about those things can feel a little bit scary, as vulnerability often does. But for Christina Aguilera, talking loudly about what she's passionate about is one of the most important aspects of her career as a singer, entrepreneur, and public figure. For years, she's spoken out on topics like women's rights and unequal treatment for the LGBTQ+ community, doing everything from raising money for HIV/AIDS treatments to fighting back against bullying. As Aguilera tells HelloGiggles, she knows how important her voice and her platform are—even when using those tools feels daunting.
