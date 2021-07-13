Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

SweeTarts and Christina Aguilera Ask Fans to Make SweetBeats

By Paul Hiebert
AdWeek
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweeTarts sells more than just its original hard candy, and it’s come up with a way to let shoppers know it. Paul Hiebert is a CPG reporter at Adweek, where he focuses on data-driven stories that help illustrate changes in consumer behavior and sentiment.

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweetarts#Consumer Behavior#Food Drink#Sweetarts#Christina Aguilera Ask#Cpg#Adweek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Christina Aguilera Calls Britney Spears’ Conservatorship “Unacceptable”

Fellow 2000s pop icon and Mickey Mouse Club alum Christina Aguilera is throwing her support behind Britney Spears. In a lengthy series of tweets posted on Monday, the “Beautiful” singer responded to Spears’ plea to end her conservatorship in court the previous week. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera wrote alongside an image of the two in earlier years. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”
Food & DrinksAdWeek

Tuesday Stir

-McCain Foods, a large producer of frozen potato products serving the food service industry, has come up with an anthem for returning restaurant workers to mark National Fry Day today. “Time For Me To Fry,” performed in restaurant kitchens to the tune of REO Speedwagon’s big 1978 hit, marks McCain’s first commercial effort and the brand’s shift from sales to service in marketing.
Internetmarketingdive.com

Sweetarts spins online music mixer with candy-inspired sounds

Ferrera's Sweetarts candy brand is releasing an online music mixer for fans to create their own beats, culminating in a contest where singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera will select the top track, according to a press release. Sweetbeats offers a variety of pre-programmed sounds — such as vintage, vibey, soft and moody...
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Christina Aguilera Is Through With Trying to Please Everyone

Not every celebrity is willing to be vocal about causes they care about. For some, being open about those things can feel a little bit scary, as vulnerability often does. But for Christina Aguilera, talking loudly about what she's passionate about is one of the most important aspects of her career as a singer, entrepreneur, and public figure. For years, she's spoken out on topics like women's rights and unequal treatment for the LGBTQ+ community, doing everything from raising money for HIV/AIDS treatments to fighting back against bullying. As Aguilera tells HelloGiggles, she knows how important her voice and her platform are—even when using those tools feels daunting.
NFLPopculture

Miley Cyrus Changes 'Party in the USA' Lyrics in Support of Britney Spears

Miley Cyrus showed her support for Britney Spears this weekend during a Fourth of July performance at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, shouting out the #FreeBritney movement while singing her hit "Party in the U.S.A." She sang, "That's when the taxi man turned on the radio. He turned to me and said, 'Free Britney!'" Cyrus chanted into the microphone, starting up a rallying cry from the crowd of concertgoers. "We love JAY-Z, but we got to free this b—! It's stressing me the f— out!"
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy