Naruto Reveals New Promo for Boruto Chapter 60

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has formed a new Team 7 in order to rescue the Seventh Hokage from a terrible predicament, with Naruto having lost a battle against the head of the Kara Organization despite having Sasuke around as back-up. As Boruto and company inch toward victory in their fight against the cult leader Boro, it seems as if a new threat is coming their way from one of their own as the son of Naruto has unleashed the power of the energy known as Karma, and in doing so, has allowed Momoshiki to take control of his body.