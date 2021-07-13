Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Naruto Reveals New Promo for Boruto Chapter 60

By MTG Content Creator
epicstream.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaruto fans are looking forward to the next Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter coming next week to find out what the villains Code, Ada, and Daemon are up to. With Ada's powerful intel, Daemon's incredible ability to reflect attacks, and Code's revenge-driven power, it looks like Boruto and his friends at Konohagakure will have a hard time dealing with them. Now, we have the first preview for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 60, and it teases the powerful conflict between the Leaf Village and Code's team.

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boruto Chapter 60#Naruto Next Generations#Daemon#Code#Shueisha#Weekly Shonen Jump#Wsj#Karma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
Related
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplayer Tackles Both of Season 2's Villains

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplayer has tackled both of the major villains that fans will get to see in action with Season 2! Following the massively successful response to the first season of the series, it was announced that Demon Slayer would be continuing with a new feature film next. Now that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has completed its domination through theaters and is breaking all sorts of home video records, it's time to look ahead to the second season of the series coming our way this Fall.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Promo Sheds Light on Boruto's Dark Power Boost

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' latest episode ended with a major cliffhanger, which revealed Boruto getting a frightening transformation and power boost. The new Team 7 (Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki) battles Boro, the latest "Inner" from the evil Kara organization, and has to form some unprecedented new strategies in order to bring down the virus-spewing monster with superhuman regenerative abilities. However, even when Team 7 manages to stop Boro, they only succeed in turning him into a true monster. In his untethered rampage, Boro nearly beats Boruto to death; instead, Boruto also becomes something of a true monster - and the promo for Boruto episode 208 reveals more about what that transformation is all about.
Comicsepicstream.com

Boruto Chapter 60 Teases The Secrets Behind Ada and Daemon's Abilities

VizMedia has released the English version of the new Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter today, giving us a look at Kawaki's time in Konoha, and what the villains Code, Ada, and Daemon are up to. Warning: Spoilers for Boruto Chapter 60 ahead. Written by series creator Masashi Kishimoto with art...
Comicsepicstream.com

Jujutsu Kaisen New Chapters Return to Shonen Jump in August

After being on hiatus for over a month, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is finally coming back!. This shōnen series by Gege Akutami began serialization in 2018 under Weekly Shōnen Jump. In 2020, an anime adaptation by MAPPA was aired. The show was incredibly well-received around the world, rising through the ranks as one of the most popular new generation series. Since the release of the anime, manga sales have also steadily increased, selling over 50 million copies.
Comicsepicstream.com

Edens Zero Episode 15 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Shiki Granbell and his journey through the stars in search of Mother, the cosmic goddess, has been full of bumps and turns on the way but he will not be stopping as he edges closer to his goal. Edens Zero Episode 15 is about to arrive so make sure to have the release date and time set on your countdown and mark your calendars for the global release of the anime on Netflix.
Comicsepicstream.com

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Manga Reportedly Ending With JoJolion Chapter 110

It's no secret that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is one of the longest-running mangas right now. The current storyline Part 8 - Jojolion has been churning out continually since 2011. But is it possible that the adventure is finally coming to an end? The manga may have confirmed that Jojolion Chapter...
Comicsepicstream.com

Drugstore in Another World Episode 3 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch Anime Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Following the Isekai tradition whereby a character, typically from our world, is transported into a new, magical one, Drugstore in Another World promises to be a fan addition in the summer 2021 anime season.
ComicsComicBook

New Naruto Ad Breaks Down Boruto's New Form

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has formed a new Team 7 in order to rescue the Seventh Hokage from a terrible predicament, with Naruto having lost a battle against the head of the Kara Organization despite having Sasuke around as back-up. As Boruto and company inch toward victory in their fight against the cult leader Boro, it seems as if a new threat is coming their way from one of their own as the son of Naruto has unleashed the power of the energy known as Karma, and in doing so, has allowed Momoshiki to take control of his body.
Comicsepicstream.com

My Next Life As a Villainess Season 2 Episode 3 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch All Routes Lead To Doom!

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The isekai romantic comedy based on the light novel series of Satoru Yamaguchi illustrated by Nami Hidaka with a manga adaptation comes back with Season 2 as My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead To Doom! X opens another run of the anime series. Now with Episode 3 underway, set the release date and time on your countdown now and check out where to watch the show.
ComicBook

Boruto Sees Kawaki Make A Drastic Decision About His Loyalty To Naruto

Boruto:%20Naruto%20Next%20Generations%20releases%20new%20chapters%20FREE%20ONLINE%20monthly.%20The%20anime%20is%20streaming%20new%20episodes%20weekly%20on%20Funimation,%20and%20Hulu. " target="_self">Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is chronicling the story of Naruto's son Boruto following in his dad's footsteps to become one of the most powerful shinobi in the world. However, Naruto has also taken on a surrogate son in recent chapters of the Boruto manga: Kawaki, a powerful living...
TV SeriesTwinfinite

3 Crucial Details The Boys’ VNN Promo Revealed for Season 3

Spoiler Warning: The following article divulges spoilers for the entire second season of The Boys leading into Season 3. If you haven’t seen it yet, we recommend you come back after watching every episode. Earlier this week, Amazon Prime posted a promotional video for The Boys Season 3, with the...
ComicsAnime News Network

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Game Adds Nagato as 25th DLC Character

The character will arrive in the game "soon," and will be the second character in the game's fourth season pass. The season pass will have a total of five new characters and will focus on the theme of "regeneration." The first new character in the fourth season pass is Sakura Haruno from the Great Ninja War.

Comments / 0

Community Policy