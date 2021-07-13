Naruto Reveals New Promo for Boruto Chapter 60
Naruto fans are looking forward to the next Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter coming next week to find out what the villains Code, Ada, and Daemon are up to. With Ada's powerful intel, Daemon's incredible ability to reflect attacks, and Code's revenge-driven power, it looks like Boruto and his friends at Konohagakure will have a hard time dealing with them. Now, we have the first preview for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 60, and it teases the powerful conflict between the Leaf Village and Code's team.epicstream.com
