Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Rochester Man Charged in 2019 East Bloomfield Overdose Death

By Lucas Day
Posted by 
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Rochester man has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the 2019 fatal drug overdose of an East Bloomfield man. State Police allege 31-year old Maurice Newton provided the drugs, which contained fentanyl, to the unidentified 42-year old man, who overdosed and later died. Newton was arrested following...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bloomfield, NY
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Overdose#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested for DWI

On 7/25/2021, at 5:06 PM, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Amber D. Kronenwetter, age 28, of Seneca Falls for Driving While Intoxicated; Drugs and Failure to maintain lane. Police were initially called to a local business for a woman passed out in a vehicle. The vehicle had left the business and police observed Kronenwetter commit a moving violation, prompting the stop. Kronenwetter was found to be under the influence and was subsequently arrested. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date.
Wayne County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Three Injured in Wayne County Motorcycle Accident

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff responded to a report of a motorcycle crash involving two motorcycles at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Lake Road, in the Town of Sodus. Christopher J. Griffin, age 45, of Rochester, NY was traveling northbound on Maple Avenue with his wife, Joni S. Griffin, age 42, of Rochester, NY as a rear passenger when his brother, Theodore A. Griffin, age 52, of Rochester, NY with rear passenger, Patricia A. Gibson, age 47, of Hilton, NY turned his right turn signal on to turn onto Lake Road. Witnesses stated Christopher J. Griffin reacted by slamming his breaks causing his motorcycle to lose control, hit Theodore’s motorcycle, and go onto its side. Joni S. Griffin was transported by Life Net Air to Strong Memorial Hospital for further treatment. Christopher J. Griffin and Patricia A. Gibson were transported by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff was assisted on scene by Sodus Town Ambulance, Silver Waters Ambulance, Williamson Town Ambulance, Sodus Fire Department, and Wallington Fire Department.
Williamson, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Williamson Man Arrested for Criminal Mischief

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Williamson man for Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree following the investigation into the report of a disturbance. Malachi S. Bovee, age 27, of 4052 Ridge Road in the Town of Williamson was arrested by deputies following a...
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Alleged Boat Thief Trapped by Canal Lock

A homeless man from Nebraska was locked up, thanks to a lock. Seneca Falls Police say 35 year old Eric Warbelton stole a boat moored at a dock on Cowling Street in Seneca Falls. They say he took off through the canal, but they were able to stop him when he got to the canal lock in Waterloo. Warbleton was charged with grand larceny and released to appear in court at a later date.
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop

On July 25th 2021 at 9:06 pm the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Charles Smith, age 44, of Seneca Falls for Displayed forged cert. of inspection a misdemeanor, Uninspected motor vehicle, Unregistered motor vehicle and Operating without a rear bumper. The traffic stop stemmed from a registration violation during the stop it was found that the vehicle was suspended for insurance lapse and Smith had switched NYS inspection stickers on the vehicle. Smith was arrested and released on an appearance ticket and UTT’s and is due to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on a later date.
Wayne County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Four Hurt in Wayne County Crash

Two people were airlifted, two others were taken by ambulance last night from the scene of a truck-car crash on Route 21 near the Speedway in the Wayne County town of Marion. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say the drivers -Deven Ferrelldeutenberg of Newark and John Briggs Jr. of Macedon were taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial for minor injuries. Passengers Blake Vitaro and Logan Wickman airlifted to Strong. The cause of crash has yet to be determined.
Penn Yan, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Accused PY Escapee Found Hiding in Closet

A woman police say escaped from custody was found hiding in a closet at her home. Penn Yan police say 31 year old Kristin Oakes of Penn Yan ran away from officers in court as she was being sentenced recently. A warrant was issued for her arrest. Police went to her home and as they knocked on the door, they saw her inside. Other residents of the home allowed officers to enter, where they found her in a bedroom closet. Escape has been added to her previous charges.
Sodus, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Charged with DWI and Endangering Welfare of a Child

A Sodus man was arrested Saturday on a DWI charge with a child present. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Stephen J Verstreate of Sodus following a report of a property damage collision on Armitage Road in the town of Galen. Verstreate was allegedly driving when his vehicle’s brakes failed causing him to strike the Armitage Road Bridge, . His blood alcohol content was found to be 0.13%. He also had a four year old child with him at the time of collision. He has been charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child. He will answer these charges at a later date.
Canandaigua, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Farmington Man Accused of Canandaigua Burglary

The man police say is responsible for breaking into a home in the city of Canandaigua, stealing a car parked inside of a garage, and taking off when confronted by the homeowner, is now in their custody. 31-year old Sean Harloff, of Farmington, was arrested following an extensive multi-agency investigation...
Lyons, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Lyons Woman Accused of Aggravated Vehicular Assault

State Police have wrapped up their investigation into a two-car accident that happened on June 24th in the town of Lyons and have charged one of the drivers with aggravated vehicular assault. Cassie Conolly, of Lyons, is accused of causing serious physical injury to another driver while operating a motor...
Geneva, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

GoFundMe Page Set Up for Buggy Crash Victims

If you’d like to financially help the Mennonite couple injured in an accident last Wednesday on Route 14A just outside of Penn Yan, a GoFundMe page has been set up. Ivan and Ella Horning remain at Strong Memorial Hospital after their horse and buggy were rear-ended by 55-year old William Valentin of Geneva. According to the post by a Horning relative, 80-year old Ivan Horning suffered a broken neck and is in a halo for the next several weeks while 79-year old Ella Horning’s leg was broken and had to have rods placed in it. She also suffered severe road rash and infection is a concern.
Sodus, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Killed in Crash

A Wayne County man is dead after a one car crash in the town of Arcadia Friday. The Sheriff’s Department says 55 year old Michael Case of Sodus ran off the road for unknown reasons on Welcher Road Friday afternoon. His car rolled over and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the car.
Schuyler County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Dundee Man Convicted of Felony DWI in Schuyler County

A four-day jury trial in Schuyler County concluded Thursday with a Dundee man being found guilty of felony DWI. Adam Mowry’s conviction stems from his February 2020 arrest for stopping on County Road 23 in Tyrone and falling asleep on the road while on his ATV. A Sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office testified that after Mowry was awakened, he was visibly intoxicated. He refused all field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer.
Ithaca, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

14-Year-Old Struck and Killed By Car; Driver Charged With DWI

A 14-year old girl was struck and killed by a car Wednesday night in the town of Ithaca. A 13-year old that was also struck suffered a broken arm and is listed in stable condition at Cayuga Medical Center. The driver of the car, 37-year old Robert Defelice, of Ithaca, fled the scene in the 1400 block of Trumansburg Road but a car grill with a Volvo emblem on it was found lying in the road and he was located a short time later.
Ontario County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Man in Custody Accused of Transporting Drugs from NYC to Ontario County

A Brooklyn man that police say is responsible for moving a significant amount of drugs from New York City to Ontario County is now behind bars. 40-year old Johnny Ray Rogers, is accused of selling Fentanyl with another man to the Ontario Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit in 2018. Police learned of Rogers’s identity in 2019 and in September of that year he was indicted on multiple felony counts of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Unable to locate Rogers, a valid address for him in Brooklyn was finally discovered and authorities from Delaware County arrested him Wednesday.
Canandaigua, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Teen Found

UPDATE: He has been located. Your help is needed in attempting to find a missing 14-year old Canandaigua boy. Joseph Cavanaugh, Junior, was last seen Wednesday afternoon walking east in the 100 block of West Gibson Street in the city after an argument with a family member. Cavanaugh was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy