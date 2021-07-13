Rochester Man Charged in 2019 East Bloomfield Overdose Death

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff responded to a report of a motorcycle crash involving two motorcycles at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Lake Road, in the Town of Sodus. Christopher J. Griffin, age 45, of Rochester, NY was traveling northbound on Maple Avenue with his wife, Joni S. Griffin, age 42, of Rochester, NY as a rear passenger when his brother, Theodore A. Griffin, age 52, of Rochester, NY with rear passenger, Patricia A. Gibson, age 47, of Hilton, NY turned his right turn signal on to turn onto Lake Road. Witnesses stated Christopher J. Griffin reacted by slamming his breaks causing his motorcycle to lose control, hit Theodore’s motorcycle, and go onto its side. Joni S. Griffin was transported by Life Net Air to Strong Memorial Hospital for further treatment. Christopher J. Griffin and Patricia A. Gibson were transported by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff was assisted on scene by Sodus Town Ambulance, Silver Waters Ambulance, Williamson Town Ambulance, Sodus Fire Department, and Wallington Fire Department.