Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Animal Lovers Can Now Get Directions From A Dog Or a Cat On Waze

wbwn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you get bored with the same old voices giving you directions and helping you navigate to the latest destination?. Good news, especially for animal lovers, when you use the navigation app Waze you can now get directions to your destination from either a cat or a dog. The system...

www.wbwn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Cat#Mr T#Animals#Meow Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Petshot969boston.com

16 Purrfect Finds For Cat Lovers

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
PetsPosted by
FanSided

Tips for bringing your dog to the beach from the Animal Behavior Scientist at Purina

If you want to take your dog to the beach this summer, then you may want to pay attention to these tips from the Animal Behavior Scientist at Purina. When it comes to spending time out of the house during the summer, we often find ways to enjoy the warmth of the summer sun. And for some of us, that means heading to the beach. If you want to bring your dog along for the ride, then you need to remember some key safety tips and ideas, after all, the last thing we want is for our pups to get sick or hurt.
AnimalsPosted by
The US Sun

Why do cats bring you dead animals?

NEARLY all cat owners will have experienced the horror of finding a dead animal on their carpet. But many are left scratching their heads as to why. Cat behaviourist and author Anita Kelsey explains everything you need to know. Why do cats bring you dead animals?. It's all down to...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Animal Doctor: COVID-19 virus from people infecting cats and dogs

A study of 21 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Brazil who lived with a pet found the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 31% of their dogs and 40% of their cats. Pets that shared a bed with people were more likely to test positive. There was no evidence of transmission from pets to people, but experts said the findings underscore the importance of limiting contact between pets and people with COVID-19. (Full story: Medical News Today, 6/11)
Animalskatzenworld.co.uk

3 Health Complications Your Cat Can Get From Fleas And Ticks

Cats are incredible companions that offer unconditional love to their caregivers. In most cases, they aren’t referred to as merely pets but part of an owner’s family. In that case, the keepers always strive to offer better care for their feline. However, tick and flea infestations are common with these...
AnimalsThe Conscious Cat

Summer Reading Suggestions for Cat Lovers

One of my greatest summer pleasures is spending time outside with a good book. Whether it’s on my deck, in a sidewalk cafe, or a park, there’s just something about reading outdoors that makes one of my favorite pastimes even more special. Even though book sales have soared during the...
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Man Pets a Stranger's Dog and Makes Unexpected Move

A homeowner’s CCTV captured footage of a stranger leaning into a fence and petting a dog roaming free on the front lawn. However, his shocking intentions were made clear after he stole something. Often, CCTV footage captures the weirdest and funniest moments, but one homeowner was shocked to find a...
PetsNewsweek

Top 25 Most Affectionate Large Breed Dogs

Big dogs sometimes get a bad rap. Though often intimidating, they can make for great family pets. Some large dogs are incredibly friendly, the American Kennel Club points out. This AKC rundown has been compiled by ranking how affectionate the dogs are to family, whether they get along with other pups, and if they like children.
Petstribuneledgernews.com

ANIMAL ATTRACTIONS: City animal shelter upgraded to make dogs, cats more comfortable

Jul. 21—Several upgrades to the Tahlequah Animal Shelter will ensure more comfort for the animals, and efficiency for operations. Workers with Home Detail Construction have been busy these past few weeks at the shelter. Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said the project was budgeted last year and it carried over to this year.
Animalsearth.com

Which Birds Make the Best Pet Birds?

Maybe it’s the appeal of feathery snuggles or the hope of whistling tunes together. Or maybe you are looking for a lifelong companion… With their hilarious personalities and intelligence, birds make wonderful pets. But which pet bird is right for you? This guide can serve to introduce you to the most popular pet bird species and give some pointers to help you choose which bird species is right for you!
Animalsgrit.com

Integrating Chickens, Dogs and Cats

We have three dogs, two Dachshunds and one Chocolate Lab, and they have three extremely different personalities. So, when we decided to begin the adventure of backyard chickens, one of the first questions my wife asked was, “How are we going to introduce the dogs to the chickens?” and my response was, “Well, until we got Frasier (our 2 year old cat), the dogs had never even seen a cat, and they’re all buddies now, I’m sure it will be the same with the chickens.” Good response, right? Consider this one of the few times that my wife asked me a question, I answered it, and the answer wasn’t followed by eight more questions. She was happy with my response, I was happy not to be further questioned, and the pets will be happy to include a few more members of the family. Everyone was happy; fast forward a few weeks……not everyone is as happy anymore.
Pearland, TXpearland.com

Local family reunites with their dog from Pearland Pets - Animal

Local family reunites with their dog from Pearland Pets - Animal Services. Does microchipping work? Why microchip your pet? (Besides it’s the law in Pearland). This is little guy is Valeto. He went missing 5 years ago. Valeto was found as a stray a couple days ago and when scanned for a microchip his original owners were contacted. Valeto and his family were very happy to be reunited!
Multnomah County, ORKTVL

Oregon Humane Society takes in 76 dogs, cats from county animal services

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 70 dogs and cats will soon be up for adoption and looking for their fur-ever home at the Oregon Humane Society. On Thursday afternoon, the organization took in 43 dogs and 33 cats at the request of Multnomah County Animal Services. OHS says the pets are related to an ongoing case but are not part of an active investigation and are therefore eligible to be adopted out as soon as they are medically evaluated.
Animalsmix929.com

STUDY: Dogs ‘Just Get’ Humans in Ways Other Animals Can’t

“Dogs really are “man’s best friend” and “get” humans in a way other animals simply can’t relate to. Researchers from Duke University say 14,000 years of domestication plays a big part in this. In fact, man’s best friend has actually evolved to understand human gestures and look to humans for help in a way that no other animals do.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy