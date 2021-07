Many Americans are ready to let down their guard after a year-plus of COVID-19 restrictions, but less than half in the U.S. are fully vaccinated despite months of pleading from public health experts. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are ticking up again, although they remain much lower than 2020 levels. So, what will happen with coronavirus in the United States over the next few months? Dr. David Hamer, an attending physician at Boston Medical Center, and Dr. Shira Doron, hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, joined Jim Braude to discuss.