Aitkin County, MN

Air Quality Alert issued for Central St. Louis, Crow Wing, Koochiching, North Cass by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category. * WHERE...northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From Noon CDT today through 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border in Ontario and Manitoba will be transported by northerly winds behind a front moving into the northern portions of the state. Heavy smoke is expected to arrive Tuesday and remain over the area into Friday morning. During this time, fine particle levels are expected to be in the Red AQI category, a level considered unhealthy for all individuals, across far northern Minnesota and Orange, a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across western and central Minnesota. In addition to the smoke behind the front Tuesday, additional smoke is expected over western Minnesota Wednesday evening following a forecasted complex of thunderstorms. The smoke will remain over Minnesota through at least Friday before southerly winds develop and push the smoke northward. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to sign-up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/aqi. You can find additional information about health and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air- quality-and-health.

alerts.weather.gov

