Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Litchfield County, CT

Flood Warning issued for Litchfield by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Litchfield The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Housatonic River At Falls Village. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 1:15 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 PM EDT Tuesday was 7.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 5.4 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Flood stage. The park above Falls Village Dam begins to flood, and water reaches the fields of White Hollow Farms near Limerock Road, and is at the edge of the Housatonic Valley Regional High School fields. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.2 feet on 12/18/2000. Housatonic River Falls Village Flood Stage: 7.0 Observed Stage at Tue 1 pm: 7.2 Forecast: Tue 8 pm 7.1 Wed 2 am 7.1 Wed 8 am 7.0 Wed 2 pm 6.8 Wed 8 pm 6.5 Thu 2 am 6.3 Thu 8 am 6.0 Thu 2 pm 5.9 Thu 8 pm 5.7 Fri 2 am 5.6 Fri 8 am 5.4

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Litchfield County, CT
City
Litchfield, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Falls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China says relationship with US at 'stalemate' amid high-level talks

Chinese officials on Monday went on the offensive amid high-level talks with the U.S., blaming Washington for causing a "stalemate" in relations between the two countries. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng accused the Biden administration of attempting tamp down Chinese development during talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, The Associated Press reports. Sherman is the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China.
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...
SportsFox News

Teenage Olympians take street skateboarding medals in Tokyo

A trio of teenage Olympians stood on the medal podium on Monday after skateboarding’s women’s street event. Japan’s Momiji Nishiya, 13, won the gold medal. Brazil’s Rayssa Leal, 13, won the silver medal. Japan’s Funa Nakayama, 16, won the bronze medal. Between the men’s and women's street skateboarding events, Japan took home three of the nine medals. Brazil had two.

Comments / 0

Community Policy