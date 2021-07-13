Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Barren, Cumberland, Metcalfe, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Barren; Cumberland; Metcalfe; Monroe A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT MONROE...EASTERN ALLEN SOUTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND...BARREN AND SOUTHWESTERN METCALFE COUNTIES At 1235 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Scottsville, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Glasgow, Scottsville, Tompkinsville, Gamaliel, Fountain Run, Coral Hill, Gum Tree, Blythe, Harlan Crossroads and Lecta. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov
