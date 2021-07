KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kevin Strickland has been granted an evidentiary hearing on August 12-13. Strickland was convicted of a triple murder in 1978 at 69th and Benton in Kansas City, and has been in prison since. He has always maintained his innocence. The Midwest Innocence Project and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker agree with him. In fact, Baker has openly apologized to Kevin Strickland.