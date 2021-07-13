Florida Governor Appoints Two to the Board of Optometry

FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Katie Spear and David Rouse to the Board of Optometry. Spear, of Pensacola, is a licensed optometrist and owner of The Visual Performance Center. She is a member of the Florida Optometric Association, American Optometric Association and is a past Co-Editor of Women in Optometry. Spear earned her bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences from Auburn University, master’s degree in public health and doctorate of optometry from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and her juris doctor from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law.