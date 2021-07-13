Florida Governor Appoints Four to Board of Chiropractic Medicine

FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jason Comerford, Walter Melton, Anthony Oliverio and Michael Roberts to the Board of Chiropractic Medicine. Comerford, of Palm Bay, is a licensed chiropractic physician and owner of Sports Chiropractic Health and Rehab. He is a former company commander and combat medic with 25 years of service in the United States Army where he earned the Army Commendation Medal, Achievement Medal, Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Air Assault Badge. Comerford is a member of the Florida Chiropractic Association and the Florida Chiropractic Society. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida and doctor of chiropractic medicine from Palmer College of Chiropractic.