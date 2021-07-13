Cancel
Clark County, WA

Clark County Public Works opens picnic shelter reservations for 2021, 2022

By ClarkCountyToday.com
ClarkCountyToday
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER – Clark County Public Works will reopen picnic shelter reservations for the remainder of the 2021 season, and most of the 2022 season, effective Tuesday (July 13). Park goers can reserve their favorite picnic shelters at Clark County parks between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30, 2021. Those planning in advance can now make their reservations up to 12 months in advance for events held between May 1, and Sept. 30, 2022.

