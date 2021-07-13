Cancel
Ocean Isle Beach, NC

Wind-Powered Sunshades Allowed on Beach in Certain Areas

oibgov.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMENDED ORDINANCE - Wind-Powered Sunshades (7-13-21) The Board of Commissioners voted to allow wind-powered sunshades on the beach strand on a trial basis and within certain parameters. Please note that wind-powered sunshades* are ONLY allowed within 25 feet of the dune line. PLEASE READ full ordinance to ensure your "shade" meets all requirements. Link to FULL ORDINANCE is listed below. (*Examples of wind-powered sunshades include Shibumi Shades, Solbello Shades, etc.)

www.oibgov.com

Ocean Isle Beach, NC
Ocean Isle Beach, NC
