Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne and Indianapolis near back of pack on annual fitness ranking

By Network Indiana
WOWO News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATIONWIDE (Network Indiana): Fort Wayne and Indianapolis get low marks on an annual physical fitness ranking of the nation’s 100 largest cities. The American Fitness Index, compiled by the Anthem Foundation and the American College of Sports Medicine, has ranked Indy in the bottom 10 four years in a row — it’s fifth from the bottom this year. Fort Wayne gained 15 spots for its best ranking in four years but still ranks 78th.

