New York restaurant's $200 fries certified as the world's most expensive

 14 days ago

(UPI) A New York restaurant broke its tenth Guinness World Record with its latest menu item: a plate of French fries that costs $200. Guinness announced Serendipity3, a restaurant on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, created the world's most expensive French fries to coincide with Tuesday's National French Fry Day.

