Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jerry O'Connell: Meet the New Co-Host of 'The Talk'

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry O'Connell has reportedly been "in talks" to become the new co-host of The Talk, and we have all the details on what fans should know about the prospective new panelist. If the reports are true and O'Connell does in fact land a coveted seat at the Talk table, he'll be replacing former co-host Sharon Osbourne, who exited in March. Osbourne had been with the show since its first season but left after a controversy surrounding allegations about her behavior behind the scenes.

popculture.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Romijn
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Jerry O'connell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sliders#Crossing Jordan#Cbs#Tomcats#Nightwing#Canadian#The Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Sharon Osbourne And Elaine Welteroth's Relationship

Elaine Welteroth took sides after Sharon Osbourne's infamous on-air meltdown on "The Talk," and she didn't come to her co-host's defense. Welteroth joined the daytime talk show in December 2020 after her guest-hosting appearances proved that she was a good fit with the rest of the women. However, the working relationships of everyone on the panel were put to the test when Osbourne had a heated exchange with Sheryl Underwood.
TV & Videosenstarz.com

Sharon Osbourne Returns To 'The Talk'? More Buzzes Emerge Ahead Jerry O'Connell's Arrival On Show

Sharon Osbourne and her exit became highly publicized that a tabloid made several claims out of it. Osbourne's long-running career on "The Talk" came to an end after an episode showed her on-air feud with Sheryl Underwood. Following the incident, she went on a three-week hiatus before the former host decided to leave her post after the network's internal investigation.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

The Talk hosts ‘demand raises’ after Jerry O’Connell scores $2M salary as Sharon Osbourne’s high-roller replacement

THE TALK hosts are “demanding raises” after Jerry O’Connell scored a $2million salary as Sharon Osbourne’s replacement, according to sources. It was announced on Wednesday’s episode of The Talk that frequent guest Jerry, 47, will be replacing Sharon Osbourne and joining Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth as a permanent host.
TV ShowsPopculture

'The Talk': Carrie Ann Inaba Teases Major Announcement About Her Future on the Show

The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba had some good news to share with fans, teasing an update on her return to the daytime talk show soon. The Dancing With The Stars judge stepped away from the show in April due to health concerns, a few weeks after she discussed her pain caused by her autoimmune conditions. Inaba's departure came just after Sharon Osbourne left the show in March following a CBS internal investigation and her controversial statements on Piers Morgan.
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Co-Host Nearly 30% Of People Would Choose To Eliminate From The Talk

"The Talk" debuted on CBS in 2010, and there have been a lot of buzzworthy co-host changes over the years. Many stars have come and gone, and viewers have strong opinions regarding which host they want to leave next. In a survey of nearly 600 Nicki Swift readers, almost 30% of them agreed one current "The Talk" co-host would be their pick to be eliminated over the others.
TV & VideosPopculture

Why Did 'The View' Host Barbara Walters Leave the Daytime Talk Show?

The View has experienced countless host changes since it premiered on ABC in August 1997, but there was no bigger departure than Barbara Walters in 2014. That year, Walters, now 91, chose to retire from the daytime talk show. The legendary journalist made the decision on her own terms. Unlike other departures from the show, there was no drama behind Walters' choice. Walters was 85 when she retired from The View.
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Rosie O'Donnell's Talk Show Was Canceled

Rosie O'Donnell's self-titled talk show was once mega-popular, and this was way before Ellen DeGeneres. Some of you may even remember coming home from school and curling up in front of the television to watch. She put Koosh Balls on the map, and we're not going to lie, we got a Koosh Flinger after the show made them so famous!
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Stars Who Have Had Rainbow Babies

The following article includes mentions of pregnancy loss and other sensitive topics. Experiencing pregnancy loss can be heartbreaking. But what can help begin the process of healing and create hope for the future is the possibility of having another baby. While you could never replace the child that was a part of your life for however long they were with you, some are able to keep a place in their hearts for the child (or children) they've lost while also making room for a new member of the family. This little one is sometimes called a rainbow baby.
CelebritiesFOXBusiness

What is Sharon Osbourne's net worth?

Sharon Osbourne has been a staple in global pop culture for decades between appearing on reality television, making cameos in film and television, and of course, being married to one of history's most memorable rock stars. The 68-year-old star found herself in headlines earlier this year after expressing support for...

Comments / 3

Community Policy