Jerry O'Connell: Meet the New Co-Host of 'The Talk'
Jerry O'Connell has reportedly been "in talks" to become the new co-host of The Talk, and we have all the details on what fans should know about the prospective new panelist. If the reports are true and O'Connell does in fact land a coveted seat at the Talk table, he'll be replacing former co-host Sharon Osbourne, who exited in March. Osbourne had been with the show since its first season but left after a controversy surrounding allegations about her behavior behind the scenes.popculture.com
Comments / 3