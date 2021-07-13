Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlesex County, NJ

Community Bulletin Board: the Suburban (for July 14)

By JENNIFER AMATO, Managing Editor
Posted by 
centraljersey.com
centraljersey.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.

centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
City
Perth Amboy, NJ
Sayreville, NJ
Government
City
Sayreville, NJ
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
City
East Brunswick, NJ
Middlesex County, NJ
Government
City
Metuchen, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citizen Science#Community Education#Senior Citizen#Volunteers#Hospice#Community Bulletin Board#Dove Hospice Services#Steak#Cuban#Obssa Chamber Of Commerce#Middlesex College#Admissions#Bbq#French#Accessing Healthy Foods#Ukrainian#The Barron Arts Center#Barrons Arts Center#Teen Girls Support Group#Bbbscnnj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Allentown, NJPosted by
Tri-Town News

Examiner Datebook, July 28

• Allentown High School classes of 1980 and 1981 will hold a combined 40th reunion on Oct. 23 from 5-11 p.m. at the New Egypt Elks Club. Organizers of the reunion are looking to connect with fellow classmates who would be interested in attending. Details: Todd Schmitt at tfschmitt27@gmail.com. •...
HealthPosted by
Tri-Town News

News Transcript Datebook, July 28

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide. support to local hospice patients and their families. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office. To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com.
Somerset County, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Somerset County Library System announces August programs

The Somerset County Library System New Jersey has scheduled both in-person and virtual programs throughout August at its Hillsborough branch, 379 S. Branch Road. Read to a Therapy Dog (grades K-4): 10:30-11:30 a.m. outside in the gazebo behind the library. Aug. 4: Register at sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4883271. Aug. 18: Register at. sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4883295.
CollegesPosted by
Tri-Town News

News Transcript On Campus, July 28

Samantha Mikos of Freehold, a student at Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa., has been named a 2020-21 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete. Samantha plays basketball at Kutztown. To be named a PSAC Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must have finished the 2020-21 academic year with a 3.25 cumulative GPA or higher. Emerson College,...
Allentown, NJPosted by
Tri-Town News

Examiner On Campus, July 28

Emma Rauscher of Allentown has been named to the president’s list at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio. Students who were ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020-21 were honored for academic excellence. Emma is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Health, Strategic Communication.
ObituariesPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Marie Eck, 87

Marie Eck passed away in February at home in the care of her loving daughter Susan Eck, less than two weeks after her 87th birthday. Born the elder daughter of Maria and Franz Riedel of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and originally of Germany, Marie cherished her parents and her sister Margaret, along with their childhood in PA, CT, MD.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Tri-Town News

Monmouth County prosecutor promotes three veteran members of staff

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey has promoted three members of. her investigative division to the ranks of captain, lieutenant and sergeant. Linskey administered the oath of office to Donna Morgan as captain of detectives; Jose Cruz, Jr. as lieutenant; and Ramon L. Camacho Jr. as sergeant of detectives, according to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
Cranbury Township, NJPosted by
Tri-Town News

A ‘small town summer’ takes place in Cranbury

Campers fish in the Cranbury Brook in Cranbury Township during the 2021 Summer Recreation Camp. PHOTO COURTESY OF CRANBURY SUMMER RECREATION. Children in camp play at Village Park in Cranbury. PHOTO COURTESY OF CRANBURY SUMMER RECREATION. 3 / 4. Campers produce art after learning about local artist George Stave. PHOTO...
Hopewell, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Township house destroyed by fire

A Hopewell Township family has been left homeless after a fire destroyed their home on Pennington-Titusville Road on July 21, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. The residents noticed an odor of smoke and when they investigated, they found smoke coming from the second floor of the house. They...

Comments / 0

Community Policy