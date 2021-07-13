Community Bulletin Board: the Suburban (for July 14)
Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office.centraljersey.com
