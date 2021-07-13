Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Form N-CEN Managed Account Series For: Apr 30

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Records related to its functions as custodian, sub-administrator, and accounting agent. Records related to its functions as advisor and administrator. BofA Securities, Inc. 549300HN4UKV1E2R3U73. N. Y. Futures commission merchants and commodity clearing...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Managed Account#Cen#Stocks#Jpmorgan Chase Bank#Streetinsider Premium#Bofa Securities#Cfr#Jpmorgan Chase Bank#U S C#Morgan Stanley Co#Barclays Capital Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
wibqam.com

Credit Suisse investment bank set for Archegos aftershocks

ZURICH (Reuters) – When Credit Suisse reports earnings on Thursday, investors will get an insight into how aftershocks from the Archegos and Greensill scandals are being felt across its investment bank just as its rivals are flourishing. Credit Suisse’s flagship wealth business is expected to ride the wave of frothy...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Credit Suisse Hires Goldman Sachs Partner to Lead Risk Turnaround

ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Tuesday appointed Goldman Sachs partner David Wildermuth its new chief risk officer, as it seeks to turn the corner on the Archegos and Greensill scandals that have rocked Switzerland's second-biggest bank. Zurich-based Credit Suisse has been cutting risk after its prime brokerage business lost billions...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form N-PX Credit Suisse Commodity For: Jun 30

FORM N-PX ANNUAL REPORT OF PROXY VOTING RECORD OF REGISTERED MANAGEMENT INVESTMENT COMPANY. (Exact name of registrant as specified in charter) (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code) John G. Popp. Eleven Madison Avenue. New York, New York 10010. (Name and address of agent for service) Registrant's telephone number, including...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Spend Management FinTech Soldo Wraps Up $180M Series C

Soldo, which works in corporate payments and expense management, has wrapped up a $180 million oversubscribed Series C funding round. Singapore-based Temasek headed up the fundraise, according to a Wednesday (July 21) announcement. With the funding round, Soldo said it can keep speeding up product development and market growth throughout...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Apollo Global Management For: Jul 13 Filed by: HARRIS JOSHUA

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL For: Jul 14 Filed by: PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 U.S. WELL SERVICES, INC. For: Jul 12 Filed by: THRC Management, LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. THRC Holdings LP ("Holdings"), a Texas limited partnership, directly holds the securities of the Issuer. THRC Management, LLC ("Management") a Texas limited liability company, as General Partner of Holdings, has exclusive voting and investment power over the shares of Issuer's Common Stock held by Holdings, and therefore, may be deemed to beneficially own such shares. Dan H. Wilks, as sole Manager of Management, together with his spouse, Staci Wilks, who share the same household, may be deemed to exercise voting and investment power over the securities directly owned by Holdings, and therefore, may be deemed to beneficially own such shares. Each Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of all equity securities reported herein except to the extent of its respective pecuniary interest therein, and the filing of this Form 4 shall not be construed as an admission that any such Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of any equity securities covered by this Form 4.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP : Form 8.3 - Vectura Group plc

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â KEY INFORMATION. (a) Full...
Technologyfaypwc.com

Online Account Manager Maintenance: July 30-Aug. 1

MAINTENANCE ALERT: The Online Account Manager and PWC App will not be available Friday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 1, while we perform maintenance. During this time, customers will be able to make payments over the phone, as well as the Customer Service Center Payment Kiosk and Overnight Drop Box. The Drive Thru at the Customer Service Center will be taking payments during regular hours on Friday, July 30. Payments will not post to your PWC account until the maintenance is completed on Sunday. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience while we work to improve your customer experience.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Merchant Banking Service Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with UBS Group, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank AG

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Merchant Banking Service Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Personal Financeaccountingtoday.com

Hedge accounting update aims to align risk management with hedging

The Financial Accounting Standards Board’s proposed update to its hedge accounting standard could help companies with their risk management, but they will probably need sophisticated hedging expertise to benefit. FASB issued the proposed accounting standards update in May to align a company’s hedge accounting more closely with its risk management...
MarketsBusiness Insider

CIBC Asset Management launches ETF Series of CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) — Today CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) launched a new ETF Series of CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions, providing access to actively managed strategies that seek to align with the investing values of socially responsible investors. A portion of CIBC's revenues from managing these environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions are donated to organizations supporting climate transition activities*.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Accounting Practice Management Market Size & Revenue Analysis | Pascal Workflow, Senta, XERO Limited, SAP

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Accounting Practice Management market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Pascal Workflow, Senta, XERO Limited, SAP, Star, Aero Workflow, Wolters Kluwer, Intuit, Refinitiv, Jetpack Workflow, Practice Ignition.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,536 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 49,221 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given New €11.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAVMY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Comments / 0

Community Policy