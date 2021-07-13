Form N-CEN Managed Account Series For: Apr 30

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. THRC Holdings LP ("Holdings"), a Texas limited partnership, directly holds the securities of the Issuer. THRC Management, LLC ("Management") a Texas limited liability company, as General Partner of Holdings, has exclusive voting and investment power over the shares of Issuer's Common Stock held by Holdings, and therefore, may be deemed to beneficially own such shares. Dan H. Wilks, as sole Manager of Management, together with his spouse, Staci Wilks, who share the same household, may be deemed to exercise voting and investment power over the securities directly owned by Holdings, and therefore, may be deemed to beneficially own such shares. Each Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of all equity securities reported herein except to the extent of its respective pecuniary interest therein, and the filing of this Form 4 shall not be construed as an admission that any such Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of any equity securities covered by this Form 4.