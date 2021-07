After we shared how to unshrink your clothes, we were asked if it was possible with pants—so, naturally, we went to find out. Adjusting your pants’ waistline is especially helpful if you’re someone like me, whose waist tends to sit right in between most factory-grade sizes. Of course, you can work with a tailor to get custom-made pants or get your store-bought pants let out a little, but if you just need a little more room, you can try stretching them out at home for a little more breathing room.