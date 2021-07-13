Milwaukee Brewers: Position Player Grades At The All-Star Break

Well, this series left a pretty bad taste in most of our mouths... even after a 2-5 week that could've just as easily have been 5-2, the Brewers sit at 53-39, and are still 4 games ahead of the Reds for the division lead. Only the White Sox currently have a bigger division lead at 8 games. Before the season, most of us would have been pleasantly surprised at how well that first half turned out. The little things will start going the Brewers' way again eventually; honestly, I'd rather have all the questionable umpiring happening now than in late September, or dare I say, late October?