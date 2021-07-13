Cancel
Environment

Selk’bag Pivots To 100 Percent Post-Consumer Recycled Materials For Fall 2021

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelk’bag announced that its Fall 2021 collection features 100 percent recycled products in its entire line—a first for the company. The collection will be available in October 2021. “Less than one year ago, Selk’bag developed our first recycled style, and today we are thrilled to announce that we’ve redesigned our...

