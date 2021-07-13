Selk’bag Pivots To 100 Percent Post-Consumer Recycled Materials For Fall 2021

When the Covid-19 pandemic forced stores to close, online commerce pulled ahead at the fastest rate since 2002. By May 2020, more than six in 10 US online adults reported making an online transaction, such as purchasing groceries or ordering restaurant delivery, for the first time. As retailers reopen their brick-and-mortar spaces, consumers have even more options for where and how they shop. In-store foot traffic is on the rise, while online shopping is projected to grow to 27% of overall retail sales by 2023. Now that consumers have experienced the convenience of online purchasing, shoppers are rethinking the purpose of the in-store experience. Based on data from Forrester’s June 2021 Consumer Energy Index And Retail Pulse Survey, we expect this evaluation to play out over the next 12 to 18 months, and during this time: