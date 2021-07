Mike Kallmeyer talks with Jeremy Pelzer, statehouse reporter for Cleveland.com, to discuss how the governor and legislators met in the middle to ratify the budget. "If you looked at Gov. [Mike] DeWine the day after he signed the budget, he seemed pretty happy and he said he was pretty happy overall with it,” Pelzer said. “Obviously, with any budget process, the governor and lawmakers are going to have some disputes, but overall, DeWine seemed to be pretty happy with the end product."​