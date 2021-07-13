Cancel
All The Awards: Disney+ Series WandaVision Nominated for 23 Emmys

spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the event series on Disney+ had mixed reactions across the board, the Marvel run of WandaVision seems to be an Emmy darling. The limited show has been nominated for 23 of the awards in numerous categories. It has received noms for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Paul Bettany, Outstanding Lead Actress for Elizabeth Olsen, Outstanding Support Actress for Katharine Hahn, Outstanding Directing, three nominations in Outstanding Writing and numerous others. Their other original series, The Mandalorian is also nominated in several categories.

www.spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

