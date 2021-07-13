OnePlus Says Flagship Smartphone SoCs Are Overkill For Many Apps
OnePlus recently confirmed that it deliberately throttles the performance of its latest flagships, the OnePlus 9 series, while using certain apps to improve battery life and heat management. The company said it reduces the devices’ performance in many of the most popular apps so they aren’t consuming more power than required. Reiterating that statement, the Chinese brand has now provided a more in-depth explanation of the whole controversy.www.androidheadlines.com
