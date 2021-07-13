Where To Watch The 2021 MLB All-Star Game: Time, Channel, Live Stream Info
Live from Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, the National League and American League collide in the MLB All-Star Game!. Last night’s Home Run Derby was the perfect appetizer for tonight’s main course: the All-Star Game! The starting lineup for the A.L. features a slew of power hitters, including Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Aaron Judge, while the N.L. counters with Fernando Tatís Jr., Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy. In what will be a historic All-Star moment, Ohtani will also serve as the American League’s starting pitcher, while the National League counters with Nationals ace Max Scherzer. A full All-Star Game roster can be found on the MLB website.decider.com
