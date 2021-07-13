Where To Watch The 2021 MLB All-Star Game: Time, Channel, Live Stream Info

Regular season baseball is back in action, and on the west coast, two teams looking to stay in the playoff hunt as the Cleveland Indians visit the Oakland Athletics. Oakland limped down the stretch heading into the All-Star Break, however they are not too far back of the American League West lead. Heading into Friday, the A’s are 52-40 this season, and just 3.5 games back of the Houston Astros. Oakland wants to get back to their winning ways they had in June, where they went 17-9, because July has not been too kind to the A’s. They are 4-6 so far this month, and that’s only because they won their last two games before the break against the Texas Rangers.