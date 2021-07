Winning RuPaul’s Drag Race is probably one of the hardest things you can do, and the second hardest thing you can do is attempt to get the top result in this quiz. Nobody is mincing their words when they call the competition the Olympics of drag. To be a Drag Race winner, you need to be able to serve endless looks, be bursting with charisma, be versatile across comedy and fashion challenges, be able to construct garments, impersonate celebrities, make Ru laugh, not wear green to appease Michelle Visage and preferably have a unique selling point that sets you aside from the other 20+ drag queens who’ve taken a crown home in the last decade.