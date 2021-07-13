Cancel
Tampa, FL

USF awarded four-year, $69.9 million NIH grant to continue type 1 diabetes research

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla (July 13, 2021) -- The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded the University of South Florida total expected funds of $69.9 million over the next four years to continue the follow-up of study participants in The Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in The Young (TEDDY) consortium. TEDDY is the largest multicenter prospective study of young children with genetic susceptibility to type 1 diabetes (T1D).

