Milwaukee Bucks are getting back in the NBA Finals thanks to their defense

Sunday night saw the Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game 3 of this year’s NBA Finals. Not only did it mark the Bucks’ first Finals victory in more than 47 years, but it helped the Bucks stave off from falling further into a 3-0 deficit, something which no team has ever recovered from. The Bucks delivered an emphatic victory, thanks to the herculean performance of Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it was an effort that went beyond the play of the two-time MVP and the Bucks’ resurgent offense that propelled them in Game 3.