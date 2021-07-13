Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Sorry Marquee

kjo1055.com
 12 days ago

The entire staff of a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska walked out, and they announced it on the restaurant’s marquee, saying, quote, “We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience.” The employees say it was justified, because they were overworked . . . understaffed . . . forced to work in a very hot kitchen without air conditioning . . . and corporate wouldn’t repair their broken equipment. So when the general manager of this location put in her two weeks’ notice, it started a chain reaction until everyone wanted out. Rachael Flores is the former general manager, and she said that they didn’t think anyone would really care about the marquee . . . they just wanted to put up a sign to say, sorry, there’s not going to be anyone here.

