Business and People Notes

The Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc., (AJLI) recognizes Tulsa member Amy Brown, deputy mayor and chief administrative officer to the City of Tulsa, who has been chosen as the 2021 Rising Star Award recipient by AJLI. To be honored with this award one must demonstrate significant promise consistent with the vision and values of The Junior League Mission as well as being an inspiring community leader. In her honor, AJLI will be making a $15,000 donation to JLT.