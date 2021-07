(Pocket-lint) - Do you use Clubhouse? Well, now you can slide into other users' DMs in the app. The social audio app has launched a direct messaging feature. Called Backchannel, it's available in the iOS and Android versions of the app. Currently, Backchannel allows one-on-one chats, group chats, and the ability to send links. You cannot use the DM feature to send images or videos to other users, but that's apparently in the works along with other features. There will also be a second, optional inbox available that houses all your message requests. Here's what you need to know about Backchannel, including how it works.