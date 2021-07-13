Eva Longoria Shares Her Challenging Butt Workout In New Video
We may earn a commission for anything you purchase through links on this page. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the piece's initial publication. Eva Longoria hasn't let the pandemic keep her from her regular exercise routine—instead of hitting the gym, she's brought the gym to her! In a new video posted to her Instagram, Longoria reveals the butt-toning workout she's been tackling at home to stay fit, and it looks like she's having a whole lot of fun doing it.www.eatthis.com
