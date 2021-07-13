Atlanta Dogwood Festival to return to Piedmont Park in August

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dogwood Festival will be returning to Piedmont Park this August.

Like most festivals over the last year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed or canceled events across metro Atlanta.

Usually set in the spring, the Dogwood Festival will instead be in August this year.

The festival has run for 85 years. Organizers said that “virtually every kind of art imaginable is represented at the festival, with a nationally renowned-juried Fine Artist Market that includes sculpture, paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography and much more.”

This year’s VIP Experience will feature new culinary concepts from Baja Fish Tacos and Wood-Fired Argentine BBQ on Friday, Beauty & The Beasts on Saturday and TasteNetwork’s signature event Peachfest on Sunday.

Booths throughout the festival will include everything from live radio broadcasts to prizes and interactive games. A wide variety of musical offerings will help fill the air throughout the weekend as well.

FESTIVAL HOURS AND DATES:

August 6, 7, 8, 2021 in Piedmont Park

Festival Hours:

Friday 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Artist market closes at 7 p.m. on Friday & Saturday.

