Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys -Julie Gerchik

By 2021 Editorial Calendar
Los Angeles Business Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulie Gerchik has proven to be a top litigator in Los Angeles, focusing her practice on a wide range of matters, including complex commercial litigation, financial institution matters, real estate litigation, and entertainment, employment, and technology matters. In addition to being a top litigator, Gerchik has had a tremendous impact on the infrastructure of Glaser Weil – she is currently the Litigation Department hiring partner, the founder and chair of the Diversity & Inclusion Committee, and she created the Litigation Department Training Program. Gerchik has also participated in and organized several notable panels with sitting judges in recent months. For example, she recently represented Alec Gores and The Gores Group, LLC against Gallant Capital and its founders for $75 million in an ongoing dispute surrounding The Gores Group’s investment and return in the fund.

