Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Subway CEO backs sandwiches as ‘100% tuna’ amid lawsuit, lab tests

By Will Feuer
New York Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubway’s CEO insists there’s nothing fishy about his tuna. The sandwich chain’s head vehemently denied allegations that the tuna in the fast-food giant’s sandwiches is fake — as he declared that the Subway’s fish is no chicken or mystery meat of the sea. “[It’s] 100-percent tuna,” John Chidsey said Tuesday...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuna Fish#Yellowfin Tuna#Skipjack Tuna#Dna Testing#Food Drink#Fox Business#The New York Times#Pcr#The Post#Subwaytunafacts Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Sandwich At Subway According To Nearly 40% Of People

Subway is a fairly divisive restaurant as far as fast food chains go. Yes, there are hordes of people that turn up their noses at the thought of any kind of fast food, as well as the nutrition-obsessed who point out that no chain restaurants (or any restaurants) are quite as healthy as dining at home on plain steamed fish and broccoli. Among those who do eat fast food, however, Subway does have its fans, likely due to the fact that its sandwich selection is far wider than the menu options offered by most burger chains. What's more, the menu does offer some healthy options as long as you tell your sandwich artist to hold off on the creamy dressings and cheese and double down on the veggies.
Grocery & Supermaketvegnews.com

Subway Commits to More Vegan Options After Tuna Controversy

Plant-based options might soon hit the menu at Subway in the United States, the chain revealed amidst a controversy involving its tuna sandwiches. In January, a lawsuit claimed that Subway, the world’s largest sandwich chain with more than 40,000 locations, was selling a “mixture of various concoctions” in its popular tuna sandwiches. The plaintiffs alleged that the hero ingredient wasn’t what it was being marketed as, but was instead, “made from anything but tuna.”
RestaurantsThrillist

Subway Is Giving Out One Million Free Sandwiches on Tuesday

Subway just announced a major menu revamp, which it's calling the "largest menu update in [the] brand's history." As part of the "Eat Fresh Refresh," it's giving out one million free sandwiches on Tuesday, July 13. In addition to some sandwich glow-ups, there are six new sandwiches hitting the menu....
Food & DrinksPosted by
Salon

Following the chain's "not tuna" debacle, Subway is attempting a comeback. Will it work?

In the wake of the tuna/not-tuna sandwich debacle, Subway is attempting to mount a comeback, and the international chain is taking a multi-pronged approach. Subway is airing new star-studded commercials as it makes its largest menu update in history, and it even launched a website to defend its name. But the question remains: Will it work, and what does a return to success look like for the beleaguered brand?
RestaurantsPosted by
Cleveland.com

Subway giving away free sandwiches today: How to get yours

Subway sandwich chain is launching its new revamped menu with a free sub giveaway. But you’ll need to move quickly if you want to score the deal. Subway is giving away 1 million 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh subs on Tuesday. The offer is good from 10 a.m.-noon on July 13 only and the deal will only be available to the first 50 customers at participating locations. The sub includes oven-roasted turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, mozzarella, mayo, spinach, red onion and tomatoes on multigrain bread.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Subway Just Launched A New Website To Defend Its Tuna Sandwiches

The Subway tuna sandwich saga continues, with the star of the show just getting its own website. If you are unaware of the debacle, let's get you up to speed because all the drama is starting to feel like an episode of "Gossip Girls" sans the XOXOs. According to CBS News, the "Eat Fresh" fast food sub chain was hit with a lawsuit in January of 2021 over claims that their tuna is not really tuna.
Food SafetyThe Guardian

Our tuna is real tuna, Subway insists, rejecting exposé’s fishy DNA tests

In yet another twist in a fishy tale, the fast-food chain Subway is pushing back once again against its tuna critics, launching a website in defense of its popular sandwich. The site, subwaytunafacts.com, declares in block capitals “Subway tuna is real tuna”, with real underlined, with the company countering a claim made in June by a New York Times investigation that Subway’s tuna may not, in fact, be real.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Shocking Reaction To Subway's 1 Million Sandwich Giveaway

This past week, Subway launched its new menu – a total "refresh" of their "Eat Fresh" sandwich offerings. As part of the promotions, the fast food chain planned to give away 1 million 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh subs. The Subway website shares that this new sandwich starts with the chain's hearty multigrain bread. It features creamy, smashed avocado layered on top of creamy BelGioioso mozzarella. On top of all that deliciousness, is piled roasted turkey, hickory-smoked bacon, and a bit of baby spinach. If you love free food, this sounds awesome, right? Additionally, the press release issued via PR Newswire stated that the revamp included 20 menu changes with a focus on "11 new and improved ingredients, six all-new or returning sandwiches, and four revamped signature sandwiches." Also of note on this new menu are two new kinds of fresh baked bread: Artisan Italian and Hearty Multigrain.
InternetTODAY.com

Subway launched a website to share the 'truth' about its tuna

Subway is attempting to set the record straight about its much-debated tuna again — this time with an informational website called SubwayTunaFacts.com. When you visit the website, you're greeted with a photo of the company's tuna sandwich and a headline that reads "Subway Tuna Is Real Tuna." "That’s right. The...
Restaurantswhdh.com

Subway CEO: We changed everything — except our tuna

(CNN) — Subway restaurants are getting a makeover. But they’re slapping on more than just a fresh coat of paint: Subway is updating its entire menu — the biggest change in its history. CEO John Chidsey says customers are looking for fresh ingredients and healthy options. That’s something people used...
RestaurantsPosted by
MassLive.com

Subway is giving away one Million sandwiches on July 13 as a part of its menu overhaul

Subway restaurants are giving away one million 6-inch subs on July 13 to guests who visit their local Subway from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The first 50 people who come in to participating restaurants and request a free sub will receive one 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh, which has many new Subway ingredients including the smashed avocado, BelGioiso fresh mozzarella and new deli-sliced thin turkey, all on Subway’s new Hearty Multigrain bread.
RestaurantsNew York Post

New Subway sandwich menu items taste just as vile as the old ones

The Subway sandwich chain’s new menu items, which were rolled out in a blaze of publicity on Tuesday, belong in the real subway — the deeper underground, the better. The “largest menu update” in the history of the world’s largest fast-food company (37,500 outlets) lays a big, fat, sometimes smelly egg.
New York City, NYvegnews.com

Good Catch Is Trolling Subway With Vegan Tuna Sandwich Food Trucks

Today, vegan seafood brand Good Catch Foods is giving out fish-free vegan subs from a van parked outside of select Subway locations in New York City, NY, Austin, TX, and London, England. The van is outfitted with an “OurWay” logo, a reference to Subway’s longtime “have it your way” slogan, that points to fish-free tuna as the future of seafood. Throughout the day, the van will offer passersby free footlong vegan tuna sandwiches “with no catch,” and no bycatch—a term that describes marine animals such as dolphins which are inadvertently caught by commercial fisheries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy