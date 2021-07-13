Lakeside hosts Wooden Boat Show, Plein Air Art Festival

When people think about places to explore nature in the Basin there is a plethora of options. From Dinosaur National Monument to Flaming Gorge and so many places in between. Uintah Basin Visual Arts loves to get the many talented individuals outdoors painting and taking pictures of our area's natural beauty. To encourage that, the group is holding their 2nd annual Plein Air Painting and Photography Competition. En Plein Air is a French expression for “in the open air” and has the artist visiting sites and painting or photographing what they see. Interested individuals should visit the UBVA website at ubva.org and click on events to register. There are some great cash prizes for both painting and photography. Artists need to plan on checking in on Monday, July 26th from 9:30am to 4pm at the Uintah Heritage Museum. Then artists have Tuesday, Wednesday and a bit of Thursday (July 27-29) to create. Two pieces (for each category you entered) should be brought to the Uintah County Library from 2pm to 3pm with judging commencing right after. Then from 7pm to 8:30pm, the UBVA will host a reception and awards presentation at the library. Be sure to note that the competition coincides with the John Wesley Powell River Festival taking place July 29th through the 31st with live music, art vendors, food, activities for the whole family, and so much more.