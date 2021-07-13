Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Lakeside hosts Wooden Boat Show, Plein Air Art Festival

Beacon
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend the Lakeside waterfront will transform into an outdoor showroom of classic wooden boats and plein air artists. Wooden boat cruisers will line the lawn of Hotel Lakeside for the 18th annual Lakeside Wooden Boat Show on Sunday, July 18 from noon to 4 p.m. and plein air artists will practice their craft throughout Lakeside the entire weekend, July 16-18.

www.thebeacon.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festival#Plein Air#Lakeside#The Wet Paint Sale#The Wooden Boat Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Cars
News Break
Paintings
Related
Uintah County, UTbasinnow.com

Uintah Basin Visual Arts Holding 2021 Plein Air Competition

When people think about places to explore nature in the Basin there is a plethora of options. From Dinosaur National Monument to Flaming Gorge and so many places in between. Uintah Basin Visual Arts loves to get the many talented individuals outdoors painting and taking pictures of our area's natural beauty. To encourage that, the group is holding their 2nd annual Plein Air Painting and Photography Competition. En Plein Air is a French expression for “in the open air” and has the artist visiting sites and painting or photographing what they see. Interested individuals should visit the UBVA website at ubva.org and click on events to register. There are some great cash prizes for both painting and photography. Artists need to plan on checking in on Monday, July 26th from 9:30am to 4pm at the Uintah Heritage Museum. Then artists have Tuesday, Wednesday and a bit of Thursday (July 27-29) to create. Two pieces (for each category you entered) should be brought to the Uintah County Library from 2pm to 3pm with judging commencing right after. Then from 7pm to 8:30pm, the UBVA will host a reception and awards presentation at the library. Be sure to note that the competition coincides with the John Wesley Powell River Festival taking place July 29th through the 31st with live music, art vendors, food, activities for the whole family, and so much more.
Rock County, WIBeloit Daily News

Historical Society plans art festival

JANESVILLE—The Rock County Historical Society will present its 63rd Annual Tallman Art Festival on Aug. 1 on the grounds of the historical society at 440 N. Jackson St. The event will be held from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. and will feature artists of all kinds. The day also will feature live music, a variety of food vendors, a specialty art tour, a new exhibit, children’s activities and more.
Visual Artchestertownspy.org

An Update on Plein Art by Steve Parks

The Plein Air Festival is out and about in a way that almost makes you forget about the pandemic, if that’s possible. At last Saturday’s Meet-the-Artists preview party, there was hardly a mask in sight for this outdoor soiree, as well as all the active painting events in the festival. After all, “Plein Air” translates from French as “painting in outdoor daylight”—even though some among the 58 artists competing in this 17th annual art happening are concentrating on nocturnes.
Laramie, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Registration open for Plein Air in the Parks

CHEYENNE – Plein Air in the Parks is a collaborative weekend event presented this year by Wyoming State Parks, the Wyoming Arts Council, the Cody Country Art League, Laramie Artists Project and the University of Wyoming Art Museum. This annual painting and drawing competition pairs talented artists with beautiful locations...
Lake Oswego, ORallclassical.org

Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts’ One-Day Open Show

Get ready for the Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts’ One-Day Open Show! Explore a non-juried exhibit featuring the work of 150 emerging and established artists. That’s over 600 art pieces of different styles and techniques! Each artist will have their own space outside the Lakewood Center to display their art, allowing you to engage with and celebrate each artist’s unique vision. All artworks will be for sale, and a limited number of cash and non-cash awards will be presented to artists!
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

En plein air: Artists to paint Leelanau landscapes

It only took one class and David Westerfield was hooked. A lifelong artist, Westerfield had a career in graphic design and illustration, then things took a different turn. “I … always longed to go back to fine art which I studied most in high school and college,” said Westerfield of Allendale. “About 12 years ago I took a plein air […]
CelebrationsDurango Herald

Arts and crafts festival to be held

Miss Margie’s Festivals will host a summer arts and crafts festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 at Buckley Park. The festival will feature local artists with hand/homemade arts, crafts and foods, including jewelry, woodwork, kitchen and home decor, clothing, candles, puppets, sun catchers and more. For more...
Somerton, AZYuma Daily Sun

Somerton to host art and wine festival

SOMERTON – This city plans to make fine art and wine cause for celebration at a new public event that could take place in the fall or early next year. The Somerton City Council recently approved a proposal by the city’s parks and recreation commision to organize a first-ever art and wine festival.
Wiscasset, MEboothbayregister.com

Plein air artists to fill Wiscasset’s streets and byways this week

Response to the Maine Art Gallery’s call for artists to participate in this year’s plein air “Paint the Town” event has been overwhelming. In fact, the gallery has had to turn away last minute applicants for lack of exhibit space in the historic Academy building on Warren Street. Normally, fewer than 12 participants joined in the event, but this year the cut-off was made at 22.
Monmouth Beach, NJahherald.com

Plein Air Painters to host Art Show, Saturday, July 24, at Monmouth Beach Bath & Tennis Club

Long Branch, NJ, July 15, 2021 – The Plein Air Painters of the Jersey Coast (PAPJC) invite the public to join them for a special art exhibition and sale Saturday evening, July 24 at the historic Monmouth Beach Bath & Tennis Club (MBBT) to benefit Family & Children’s Service (FCS), Monmouth County’s oldest, private, nonprofit social service agency. 40% of the purchase price is tax-deductible to the full extent of the law and will be donated to FCS.
Columbus, OHcityscenecolumbus.com

Festivals & Events | COSI hosts wine festival

Bring your fishing pole and bait to the 15th Annual City of Pickerington Youth Fishing Derby is free for all. Registration required by July 22. Highland Parks Aquatic Center, 245 S. Spring Rd. Enjoy water games, face painting, crafts, an obstacle course and more at this anniversary celebration. Daily rates...
York, MESeacoast Online

Plein Air Paint Out event at Mount Agamenticus

YORK — A Plein Air Paint Out event is open (by pre-registration only) to painters in all wall-hung media and will be held at Mount Agamenticus in York, Maine on Saturday, Sept. 25 with a rain date of Sunday, Sept. 26. Artists will create their work outdoors between 9 a.m....
Northville, MIThe Oakland Press

Artists work in state park for plein-air exhibition

The Northville Art House and the Friends of Maybury State Park have invited 18 artists to paint, draw and sketch the natural beauty outdoors at the Maybury State Park this weekend in a Paint-Out. Visitors may watch the artists creating at various locations around the park from Friday to Sunday, July 23-25, then later see the completed artworks in a special Maybury State Park Juried Plein-Air Exhibition, July 31 to Aug. 21 at the Northville Art House. Visit facebook.com/events/737088647691338.
Sugar Mountain, NCaveryjournal.com

Sugar Mountain hosts Fine Arts and Master Crafts Festival

SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Artists from up and down the East Coast came together at Sugar Mountain Resort from July 16 to 18 to sell their handmade art. Jewelry, paintings, drawings, metalworks and more greeted visitors demonstrating a variety of styles and skills from visiting artists.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Traverse City Dance Project goes plein air

TRAVERSE CITY — This August professional dance is going where no dance company has gone before. Thanks to a new portable stage the Traverse City Dance Project takes its art to the fields of Port Oneida and villages of Kingsley and Bellaire. The Moving Theater — supported Rotary Charities of...
Northport, MItraverseticker.com

Northport Plein Air Paint Out & Wet Paint Sale

$10-$15 Receptions on July 23 & 24, 6-8pm. Artists will paint throughout the Northport area, capturing the beauty of the village, beaches, marina, orchards, vineyards, landscapes & landmarks. The artists' one of a kind, local, freshly painted artwork will be available to see & purchase at the Village Arts Building.

Comments / 0

Community Policy