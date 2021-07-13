Cancel
Google Releases Visual Studio Tool for Android Game Development

By David Ramel
VisualStudio Magazine
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle released a Visual Studio extension for creating gaming apps for Android, targeting C++ developers. The Android Game Development Extension (AGDE) is part of the new Android Game Development Kit (AGDK), a bundle of new and existing tools and libraries for full-cycle Android game creation: development, optimization, launching and iteration. While it includes C and C++ APIs, most game development is done in C++, which provides a high-performance, close-to-the-metal alternative to stalwart Android programming languages Kotlin and Java.

