Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Former Trump campaign adviser leaving GOP in protest

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXO0d_0avekjnj00

Former Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis is leaving the Republican Party in protest amid reports that the party’s chief attorney bashed the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

During Monday’s episode of "Just the Truth," her show on Real America’s Voice, Ellis said she was leaving the party until its top officials resign, including Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel .

“All of them, including Ronna McDaniel, should resign now. Until they do, as of today, I am resigning from the party,” Ellis said.

“I am changing my voter registration, and I am no longer a Republican until the party decides that it wants to be conservative again. Even if I stand alone for the truth, I will stand for the truth,” she continued.

The resignation comes after The Washington Post reported that Justin Riemer, chief legal counsel for the Republican National Committee, sent an email asking an RNC official to not share unfounded claims of voter fraud.

“What Rudy and Jenna are doing is a joke and they are getting laughed out of court,” Riemer said of Ellis and Rudy Giuliani .

“They are misleading millions of people who have wishful thinking that the president is going to somehow win this thing,” Riemer continued.

Business Insider also reported the account via an early copy of Michael Wolff’s forthcoming book, “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency.” This account notes that Ellis was forwarded the email, which she saw during a dinner with Giuliani and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik.

Riemer said in a statement to The Hill that "any suggestion that I did not support President Trump or do everything in my power to support the RNC’s efforts to reelect President Trump is false."

"I will say publicly now what I then said privately: I take issue with individuals who brought lawsuits that did not serve President Trump well and did not give him the best chance in court. I have spent my entire career working on election integrity, supporting conservative policies, and electing Republicans. This includes serving in the Trump administration and helping elect President Trump at the RNC in 2016 and 2020. My record of fighting for his re-election and for election integrity speaks for itself," Riemer said.

Ellis referred to the Business Insider story on Monday. She said the emails show that the RNC didn’t fight hard enough for former President Trump.

“Because it was more politically expedient, Riemer and others in the RNC didn’t want to fight for the truth,” Ellis said.

“Riemer is entitled to his opinion, but what the RNC is not entitled to do is sabotage Trump while also fundraising off of Trump and telling you, the American people, that they’re fighting for him when they’re really not,” she continued. “What happened to the millions raised by the RNC in November and December 2020? The Trump team never saw a dime of that help. The RNC is lying to you.”

An RNC spokesperson told The Hill in a statement, "The RNC, including our legal team, fought vigorously for election integrity before, during, and after the 2020 election, spending over $30 million and engaging in over 50 lawsuits."

"Election integrity is a critical issue we face not only as a Party but also as a country, and our effort continues today as we are engaged in nearly 20 lawsuits backed by a multimillion-dollar investment," the spokesperson said.

Updated at 5:04 p.m.

Comments / 106

The Hill

The Hill

281K+
Followers
29K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Bernard Kerik
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#The Republican Party#Rnc#The Washington Post#Business Insider#Republicans#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSWashington Post

A new Trump book is disturbing but entertaining — and maybe that’s a problem

Let’s first stipulate that Michael Wolff’s “Landslide” is a very entertaining book. It is sordid and foul-mouthed, darkly funny, appropriately excoriating of its main subject, and entirely addictive, and in that sense, it is a very good book. In telling the story of Donald Trump’s failed reelection campaign and his tumultuous final weeks in office, Wolff spins a tale of a comically inept legal team, a White House and a campaign full of hangers-on who grow successively less tethered to reality, and a wholly demented president who has quite simply lost it. It’s clear that Wolff finds all of this both captivating and repulsive, but he is unable or unwilling to fully grapple with his own role in it, the way reality TV producers may create a hyper-exploitative franchise like “My 600-Lb Life” and tell themselves that they’re only giving viewers what they want — or worse, that they’re doing something for the greater good (for them, perhaps it’s a claim to expanding our empathy; for Wolff, it’s ostensibly the work of political journalism).
Cincinnati, OHNewsweek

Donald Trump Jr. Blasts Joe Biden for Spreading Vaccine 'Misinformation'

Donald Trump Jr. accused President Joe Biden of spreading misinformation about COVID vaccines during his CNN Town Hall on Wednesday. The son of the former president took aim at Biden's comments during the event in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he touted the value of vaccinations as the particularly contagious Delta variant of the virus sweeps across the country.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Former Trump adviser Tom Barrack released on $250M bail

Donald Trump’s former adviser and longtime friend, Tom Barrack, was released from federal jail Friday on a $250 million bail. Barrack was charged earlier this week for illegally lobbying Trump on behalf of a foreign government – the United Arab Emirates – during the former president’s 2016 campaign and presidency.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

President Biden and former President Trump both hold events over weekend

President Joe Biden and former President Trump both made public appearances over the weekend. The president campaigned for Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, while Mr. Trump spoke at a rally hosted by Turning Point USA in Arizona. CBSN political contributor and Washington Post White House reporter Sean Sullivan explains the impact of both events for the Democratic and Republican parties.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Stop insulting Trump voters and their concerns. Talk to them.

When supporters of former president Donald Trump hear media pundits analyze them with the usual collection of belittling observations, they must be tempted to respond, “Hey, we’re right here! We can hear you!”. Yes, they are indeed here, and living among us. And they have every right to be insulted...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A legal reckoning may be coming for the lawyers who helped Trump push election lies

"There’s a duty that counsel has that when you’re submitting a sworn statement . . . that you have reviewed it, that you had done some minimal due diligence.” You might expect to hear that statement in a first-year law school class. Instead, it was made by a federal court judge in Michigan during an extraordinary court session that underscored the irresponsibility of lawyers who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Unlike for former president Donald Trump and other politicians who lie with seeming impunity, there may be real consequences for the lawyers who helped him peddle his spurious claims about election fraud.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)

Comments / 106

Community Policy