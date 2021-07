When one window closes, another one opens? The wholesaler Pan-O-Rama bakery on 500 Florida St. suddenly shut down its popular window-operation, leaving many customers bereft. To recap, the wholesaler branched out from selling to its normal restaurant clientele – many closed because of the pandemic – once owners realized revenue was becoming an issue. As a result, they launched a pop-up bakery from one of its windows. It was a grassroots effort that helped the company eke out an existence on it’s two-day schedule, largely in part to its near overnight word-of-mouth success.