Inmate Claims He Knows Who Really Killed Mollie Tibbetts — And It’s Not Cristhian Bahena Rivera

By Aaron Keller
 12 days ago
Attorneys for convicted murderer Cristhian Bahena Rivera are asking for a new trial in the murder of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts because both a prison inmate and a second source claim another person is Tibbetts’ true killer. The Inmate’s Story. According to court documents, an inmate housed by the...

Public SafetyRadio Iowa

Attorneys claim new evidence is available in Mollie Tibbetts murder case

The attorneys for Cristhian Rivera are making some moves prior to his sentencing Thursday on the first-degree conviction in the death of Mollie Tibbetts. Late last week, defense attorneys Chad and Jennifer Frese filed a motion for a new trial, claiming new evidence was discovered–after the jury reached its verdict–that clears Bahena Rivera. Defense attorneys have also filed a writ of habeas corpus to have 45-year-old Arne Robert Maki appear in court.
KCRG.com

Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Court ruled to delay sentencing of the man convicted of killing Mollie Tibbets until after a hearing on the motion for a new trial. This comes after defense attorneys for Cristhian Bahena Rivera filed a Motion for Continuance late Tuesday night. Bahena Rivera had...
Brooklyn, IAKBOE Radio

NEW TWIST IN BAHENA RIVERA CASE

Thursday’s (7/15) sentencing of Cristhian Bahena Rivera for first degree murder may not be cut and dried. In May, Bahena Rivera was convicted of first degree murder in the July 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts in her home town of Brooklyn. He is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Montezuma. But late last week, defense attorneys Chad and Jennifer Frese filed a motion for a new trial, claiming new evidence was discovered after the verdict that clears Bahena Rivera. Defense attorneys have also filed a writ of habeas corpus to have 45-year-old Arne Maki appear in court. Maki is currently an inmate at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility. In September of 2020, Maki pleaded guilty to violating a non-contact order. Then in October of that year, Maki reached a deal to plead guilty to domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. All of those cases were heard in Keokuk County Court.
Brooklyn, IAKWQC

Sentencing delayed in Bahena Rivera trial

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge has delayed sentencing and a hearing for a new trial that was scheduled Thursday after the attorneys for Cristhian Bahena Rivera claimed in a newly filed motion that prosecutors withheld relevant information in the case. Bahena Rivera was convicted of first-degree murder in May...
Public Safetyyourfortdodge.com

Sentencing For Man Convicted Of Killing Mollie Tibbetts Put On Hold

The man convicted of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts won’t be sentenced Thursday after all. Defense attorneys for Cristhian Bahena (CRIS-chun bah-HAY-nah) Rivera have filed additional motions. *. Earlier this week, defense attorneys filed a motion after an inmate at the Mount...
Montezuma, IAKBOE Radio

BAHENA RIVERA HEARING TODAY IN MONTEZUMA

The judge in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial says he will issue a ruling by Friday (7/16) on a defense motion to hand over access to information on two other cases. Judge Joel Yates said that at a hearing Thursday morning (7/15) in Poweshiek County Court in Montezuma. You’ll remember Bahena Rivera was found guilty in May of first degree murder in the July 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts in Brooklyn. At Thursday’s hearing, defense attorney Jennifer Frese said the motion for a new trial comes from evidence of a conversation between two inmates who were in the Keokuk County Jail in May.

