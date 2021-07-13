Cancel
Macon, GA

Central Georgia's largest companies kickoff two-day job fair in west Macon

MACON, Georgia — Some of Central Georgia’s largest companies gathered in west Macon Tuesday looking for new talent.

Companies like GEICO, Atrium Health Navicent and Waffle House joined Goodwill and the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce for a career fair at the Anderson Conference Center.

Visit Macon CEO Gary Wheat says he hopes to strengthen the workforce again as people return from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We've seen a lot of positions that either had to be furloughed of laid off. Well, those positions are now coming back and we're here with our partners in the hospitality industry as well as our partners with the Chamber of Commerce and Goodwill Industries to try to get our partners reengaged with the work force,” said Wheat.

The job fair will continue for a second day on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Anderson Conference Center on Eisenhower Parkway in west Macon.

-----

The Bibb County School District is also looking for people to join their nutrition team. The district says the program will hold walk-in interviews for nutrition assistants and subs, cashiers, and monitors.

That's happening Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Monday, July 19. Just head to the SOAR Academy lobby on Riverside Drive. It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days.

You can apply online before coming in for an interview. Masks and background checks are required. The district says you could leave with a job offer.

