Managers used to be everywhere in wrestling. Just a quick look at the early Wrestlemania cards will show the extent of the obsession during the ‘80s, a time when eighty percent of a show would be accompanied by Jimmy Hart. In recent years though, WWE especially has all but abandoned the concept of a manager. Even their most high-profile one, Paul Heyman, completely distances himself from the moniker -preferring the terms ‘Special Legal Counsel’ and ‘Advocate’ instead.