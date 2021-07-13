Cancel
Presidential Election

The two-track effort to leverage Trump's false claims of voter fraud continues to diverge

By National correspondent
Washington Post
 12 days ago

There's a fascinating dispute that's emerged on the political right in the past few days. Jenna Ellis, one of the die-hard attorneys who stuck with former president Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election until the very end, lashed out at Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel over false voter fraud claims centered on the election. The issue wasn't that McDaniel rejected those claims. It was, instead, that she denied a report about a furious episode in late November when a Republican Party attorney disparaged Ellis and Trump attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani for amplifying obvious nonsense about the election, earning Giuliani's wrath.

