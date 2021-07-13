The two-track effort to leverage Trump’s false claims of voter fraud continues to diverge

(CNN) — These two paragraphs from The Washington Post are both unsurprising and deeply troubling:. "Former president Donald Trump's political PAC raised about $75 million in the first half of this year as he trumpeted the false notion that the 2020 election was stolen from him, but the group has not devoted funds to help finance the ongoing ballot review in Arizona or to push for similar endeavors in other states, according to people familiar with the finances.