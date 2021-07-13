Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 10:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Collier County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN COLLIER AND SOUTHWESTERN HENDRY COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM EDT * At 130 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ave Maria, moving northwest at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Ave Maria, Immokalee, Golden Gate Estates, Orangetree, Big Corkscrew Island, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, Sunniland, Bunker Hill and Lake Trafford.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
City
Miami, FL
County
Hendry County, FL
City
Immokalee, FL
City
Ave Maria, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Nws Miami#Twitter#Golden Gate Estates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China says relationship with US at 'stalemate' amid high-level talks

Chinese officials on Monday went on the offensive amid high-level talks with the U.S., blaming Washington for causing a "stalemate" in relations between the two countries. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng accused the Biden administration of attempting tamp down Chinese development during talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, The Associated Press reports. Sherman is the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy