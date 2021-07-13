Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 10:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Collier County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN COLLIER AND SOUTHWESTERN HENDRY COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM EDT * At 130 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ave Maria, moving northwest at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Ave Maria, Immokalee, Golden Gate Estates, Orangetree, Big Corkscrew Island, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, Sunniland, Bunker Hill and Lake Trafford.