Ohio State

Ohioans overpaid unemployment benefits can now ask the state for waivers

By Jeremy Pelzer, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 12 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s unemployment benefits office announced Tuesday it’s started to notify residents who were accidentally overpaid unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic that they can apply for a waiver to avoid repaying the money. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is sending letters and emails about the waivers...

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
