Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surprise, AZ

Flash Flood Watch: free sandbags for flood protection; reminder to report flooded streets

Posted by 
Surprise, Arizona
Surprise, Arizona
 14 days ago

Surprise, AZ (July 13, 2021) The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch from 2 p.m. today through 11 a.m. Wednesday morning as heavy rain producing storms could persist through the overnight.

Remember that it is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters. When you come to a flooded area, please “Turn Around Don’t Drown.”

Residents in flood prone areas can access free sand and bags at several city locations.

Sand and bags are available to residents at the following locations (view online map):

  • Water Well Site, 16849 W. Jomax Road
  • Ashton Ranch Water Supply Facility,15151 W. Greenway Road
  • AZ TechCelerator,12425 W. Bell Road
  • Fire Station 302,18600 Reems Road

NOTE: Residents are asked to bring their own shovel to fill the bags.

Designated Public Works crews are on call 24 hours a day during any potential heavy rain events. Crews will be checking for and removing any downed trees and debris, clearing clogged storm drains and closing roads in flooded areas, as needed.

To report storm damage, such as downed trees, in the public right-of-way or a flooded street, please call the Police non-emergency number at 623.222.4000 or use the MySurprise app.

Comments / 0

Surprise, Arizona

Surprise, Arizona

15
Followers
290
Post
293
Views
ABOUT

Arizona is a state in the Southwestern region of the United States. It is also usually considered part of the Mountain states. It is the 6th largest and the 14th most populous of the 50 states. Its capital and largest city is Phoenix. Arizona shares the Four Corners region with Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico; its other neighboring states are Nevada and California to the west and the Mexican states of Sonora and Baja California to the south and southwest. Arizona is home to a diverse population. About one-quarter of the state[10] is made up of Indian reservations that serve as the home of 27 federally recognized Native American tribes, including the Navajo Nation, the largest in the state and the United States, with more than 300,000 citizens.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Protection#Flash Flood Watch#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Mysurprise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy