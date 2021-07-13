Flash Flood Watch: free sandbags for flood protection; reminder to report flooded streets

Surprise, AZ (July 13, 2021) The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch from 2 p.m. today through 11 a.m. Wednesday morning as heavy rain producing storms could persist through the overnight.

Remember that it is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters. When you come to a flooded area, please “Turn Around Don’t Drown.”

Residents in flood prone areas can access free sand and bags at several city locations.

Sand and bags are available to residents at the following locations (view online map):

Water Well Site , 16849 W. Jomax Road

, 16849 W. Jomax Road Ashton Ranch Water Supply Facility ,15151 W. Greenway Road

,15151 W. Greenway Road AZ TechCelerator ,12425 W. Bell Road

,12425 W. Bell Road Fire Station 302,18600 Reems Road

NOTE: Residents are asked to bring their own shovel to fill the bags.

Designated Public Works crews are on call 24 hours a day during any potential heavy rain events. Crews will be checking for and removing any downed trees and debris, clearing clogged storm drains and closing roads in flooded areas, as needed.

To report storm damage, such as downed trees, in the public right-of-way or a flooded street, please call the Police non-emergency number at 623.222.4000 or use the MySurprise app.