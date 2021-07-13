Fairfax Co. teen to receive Congressional Award Gold Medal
Young students nationwide who have achieved extraordinary things are set to be honored by Congress later this month. And a Fairfax County, Virginia, teen is among them. The Congressional Award Gold Medal, which is Congress’ highest honor for young Americans, is given out annually, and about 500 students will receive one this year. Established by Congress as a public-private partnership in 1979, the program encourages and recognizes initiative, service and achievement in youth.wtop.com
Comments / 0