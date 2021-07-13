Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Mission President Passes Away Following Battle with COVID-19

churchofjesuschrist.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Penrod, spokesman with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, released the following statement to media on Tuesday about the death of a mission president:. It is with sadness that we share news of the passing of President José Maria Batalla, president of the Bolivia Cochabamba Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Batalla, age 60, passed away this morning of cardiac arrest after a nearly two-month battle with COVID-19.

newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolivia#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Argentina
Related
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Here’s what top U.S. Greek Orthodox leader thinks of Utah after meeting with Catholic bishop, LDS Church president and politicians

After spending several days meeting civic and religious leaders, Archbishop Elpidophoros (Lambriniadis), head of the Archdiocese of America, was excited to experience Utah in a new way: on horseback. “We’re going to ride horses like Utahns,” the Greek Orthodox prelate said with a smile Friday. Elpidophoros’ leisure time was well...
Saint George, UTABC 4

St. George Police officer passes away due to COVID-19

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – An officer with the St. George Police Department has tragically passed away due to complications from COVID-19. The department made the announcement of Officer Adam Ashworth’s passing on their Facebook page Thursday evening. “Ashworth served the City of St. George with honor for nearly 11...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
Religionwels.net

Through My Bible Yr 1 – July 26

Ephesians 6:10-24 (NIV84) Bible reading based on Ephesians 6:10-24 (NIV84) 10Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. 11Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. 12For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. 13Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. 14Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, 15and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. 16In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. 17Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. 18And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the saints.
Religionicr.org

His Precious Blood

“But the LORD thundered with a great thunder on that day upon the Philistines, and discomfited them; and they were smitten before Israel. And the men of Israel went out of Mizpeh, and pursued the Philistines, and smote them….Then Samuel took a stone...and called the name of it Ebenezer, saying, Hitherto hath the LORD helped us.” (1 Samuel 7:10-12)
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer to Trust God’s Promises - Your Daily Prayer - July 26

“Because he loves me,” says the Lord, “I will rescue him; I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name.” - Psalm 91:14. If you were sitting across the table from me today and asked if I’d open to Psalm 91, you’d see the word “peace” written above the text. Years ago, I was in the midst of an intense season of spiritual battle. Nighttime was especially hard for me, even harder on the nights my husband was traveling for work. But one particular night I realized I had to hand my battle over to the Lord.
Religionevangelinetoday.com

Minister’s Corner: The authority of Christ

At the close of Jesus’ public ministry, He said, as is recorded in Matthew 28:18-20 KJV, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I will be with you always, to the very end of the age.”
ReligionAthens News Courier

CRUMBS OF CANDOR: Sincerely pray

Have you ever been asked to pray aloud in a large group? Or do you pray only in private? Prayers can be said anywhere at any time, but orally, in front of others, out loud, petrified me. The first time I was invited to pray in public was intimidating because the prayers familiar to me were eloquent and flowed with soothing words and insight.
Religiontommyboland.com

The Prince of Prayer

He is able to save completely those who come to God through him, because he always lives to intercede for them. (Hebrews 7:25) Most of us are familiar with the biblical title, “The Prince of Peace,” which is often applied to Jesus and rooted in the prophecy of Isaiah 9:6. But there is another title that can be just as aptly applied to our Lord: “The Prince of Prayer.” One of the most neglected understandings of our Lord Jesus Christ in the church today is the continual intercession He is making in heaven on our behalf.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Clara White Mission shut down after employee COVID-19 death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clara White Mission, which offers meals for the hungry and transitional housing for the homeless, has shut down after an employee died due to complications from COVID-19. “The staff of the Clara White Mission is a close family and we grieve the loss of one of our own,” said Clara White Mission Board President Michelle Paul in a statement to News4Jax.

Comments / 0

Community Policy