Report: UFC 264 Sells 1.8 Million Pay-Per-View Buys
Conor McGregor may very well be on the decline in his mixed martial arts career, but he nonetheless remains the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s top draw. According to a report from the Sports Business Journal, UFC 264 drew a total of 1.8 million pay-per-view buys, making it the second-highest selling event in promotion history. UFC 229 was the top seller with a reported 2.4 million pay-per-view buys for a card headlined by a lightweight championship clash between McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.www.sherdog.com
